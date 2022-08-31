Twitter Drops Plan To Raise Revenue Using 'Adult Content' On Its Platform: Reports

Microblogging site Twitter has dropped the plan that included revenue generation with adult content on its platform. Reportedly, the microblogging platform had planned to monetise adult content on its platform in 2022, by allowing adult creators to sell subscriptions on the microblogging platform, and become profitable in a jiffy.

By allowing adult creators to use its platform in the spring of 2022, Twitter was reportedly going to challenge the adult creator website OnlyFans

According to The Verge, Twitter was set to become a competitor to adult creator website OnlyFans by allowing adult creators to use its platform in the spring of 2022. Some adult creators still reportedly rely on Twitter as a means to advertise their OnlyFans accounts, as posting p*rn doesn't violate its guidelines.

However, an 84-employee "Red Team" discovered that Twitter cannot detect child s*xual abuse material (CSAM) at scale if it allows adult content to stream via its platform.

Twitter also lacked tools to verify that creators and consumers of adult content were above 18. The discovery by the Red Team actually derailed the project at Twitter.

"Twitter cannot accurately detect child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity at scale," the Red Team found.

As a result, in May, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced buying Twitter for $44 billion, the company delayed the project indefinitely, the report mentioned late on Tuesday.

According to a Tech Crunch report, this type of technology is deployed to protect children from exploitation, however, the critics worry that the cost of this protection — mass surveillance and scanning of personal data — is too high.

"Allowing creators to begin putting their content behind a paywall would mean that even more, illegal material would make its way to Twitter -- and more of it would slip out of view. Twitter had few effective tools available to find it," the report noted.

Twitter's yearly revenue is nearly $5 billion, a tiny amount compared to a company like Google, which earned $257 billion in revenue last year. Google and Meta have more sophisticated technology to identify CSAM, and still these systems are not full-proof.

“You see people saying, ‘Well, Twitter is doing a bad job,'” said Matthew Green, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute told Tech Crunch.

Green further explained that the "technology Twitter is using, is the same PhotoDNA scanning technology that almost everybody is and this new kind of experimental technology is not the industry standard."

"Twitter has zero tolerance for child s*xual exploitation. We aggressively fight online child s*xual abuse and have invested significantly in technology and tools to enforce our policy," according to Twitter which is fighting a legal battle with Musk after he terminated the $44 billion takeover deal over the presence of bots.