New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Twitter is suffering a massive outage as thousands of users of the microblogging site are unable to refresh and post anything on the social media platform. The site is reportedly not responding for several users across the world, especially India and South Asia and many were unable to refresh tweets. The cause of the outage is not known yet.

Twitter users are able to post their tweets from numerous devices and platforms, including the iPhone, Android, Blackberry, or Windows Phone devices and traditional computers, according to tracking website Downdetector.com. Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, a pop-up message appears on the micro-blogging site: "Something went wrong, try again." More than 3000 people have already reported on the outage. The problem seems to persist on Desktop/Web as well as on the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha