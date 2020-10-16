In a statement, Twitter said that it was aware of the issue with its internal system and denied having any evidence of a security breach and hack.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: Twitter has said that it is working to resolve the issues with its internal system after an apparent global outage. In a statement, the company said that it was aware that many of its users were not able to access the microblogging site due to some trouble with its internal system. Twitter, however, denied any security breach or hack.

"Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack," Twitter Support said in its statement.

After some time, the services were restored partially as many users could carry out certain functions, such as retweeting a post, but they were unable to post a new tweet. "Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot," read the error message.

According to news agency AFP, the outage started around 2130 GMT and some functions started working again by 2340 GMT. Later, the services were mostly restored as Twitter continued to investigate the issue further.

The Twitter outage has come amid accusations of bias after its alleged move to restrict the reach of an article critical of Joe Biden, who is fighting the US presidential elections against Donald Trump. Some users also said that the outage came during Trump's Town Hall and raised more doubts.

Twitter and Trump has been on loggerheads ever since the social media giant flagged a tweet from the US President as 'fake news'. Since then, Trump has been accusing Twitter of discrimination and being soft on Chinese officials.

Although Twitter has denied evidence of a security breach or hack, the outage has come nearly three months after a major attack in July when former president Barack Obama, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Tesla chief Elon Musk's accounts were hacked.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma