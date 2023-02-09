Twitter Down As Users Face Problems In Tweeting, Accessing DMs And Following New Accounts

TWITTER users faced various difficulties as they were unable to post instantly on the microblogging site on Wednesday. Some users trying to post new tweets received a pop-up saying, "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets."

According to CNN, some users trying to follow other accounts on Twitter received a message saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time." It was also reported that users were unable to send direct messages as well.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," Twitter Support tweeted.

Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023

This is not the first time such inconvenience happened to users. Twitter has been facing a range of technical glitches since Elon Musk took over as CEO of the platform and laid off more than half its staff in 2022, CNN reported.

Users have previously reported issues regarding the app's two-factor authentication tool, seeing replies listed above a tweet and seeing old tweets appear repeatedly in their feed or mentions.

On Wednesday, Twitter has been restricted in Turkey, according to the Netblocks internet observatory. This came two days after a major earthquake that killed tens of thousands of lives and devastated buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

"Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public comes to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," Netblocks said in a tweet.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the matter on Thursday and said, "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly."