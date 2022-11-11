Twitter Confirms Return Of 'Official' Label On Some Accounts: 'To Combat Impersonation'

The micro-blogging platform Twitter has again rolled out the grey colour official badge on some profiles. In a tweet, Twitter’s official account said, “To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts”.

To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 11, 2022

Notably, it was seen earlier on the profile of some influential people including politicians, and celebrities. With a grey tick enclosed in a circle and the word "Official," PM Modi's verified blue tick Twitter handle @narendramodi was identified as official. The same logo could be seen on the Twitter accounts of several other ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh but soon after it got vanished.

After the whole incident, the new Twitter chief took on Twitter and said “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t”.

As per Twitter, the official badge will distinguish the paid Twitter Blue subscribers from the other influencers, celebrities, and government institutions. In a statement, Twitter mentioned that the official badge will only be limited to government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures.

Famous companies like Adidas and Nike have also got the official grey label on their profiles. Not only is it limited to it, but many celebrities have also got their official mark. Talking about the media institutes, New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 pm Pacific time but most of them did not.

Musk had earlier tweeted that "too many corrupt legacy Blue Verification check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in the coming months".

Recently, Twitter has started rolling out the Twitter Blue subscription model in India, and is likely to be priced over Rs 700, which is slightly more as compared to the other countries.