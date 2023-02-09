Twitter Blue Launched In India At Rs 900 Per Month For Both Android And iOS Users; Here's How To Get It

Elon Musk's popular microblogging service Twitter has now brought out its Blue Subscription with all the features in India. Surprisingly, the subscription costs Rs 900 per month for both iOS and Android users, which is almost $ 11. Furthermore, the business would provide Twitter Blue for Web users for Rs 650 a month, with an annual subscription costing around Rs. 567 per month.

All of the features that are available on Twitter in other countries are also available on the Indian Twitter Blue version, including a blue tick mark on the user's profile, the ability to publish lengthier videos and half-ads, priority search, mentions, and replies with the coming soon tag.

Twitter Blue has been making headlines since Tesla owner Elon Musk stated that users could now receive a blue tick for $9 per month in the early days, following which the platform became a target for impersonations. Following that, the corporation created three distinct check marks: golden for businesses, grey for official figures and celebrities, and blue for paid subscribers.

Earlier, Twitter Blue was available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK in November last year, and has been rolling out the subscription in a phased manner. Elon Musk stated clearly on his Twitter profile that users in India would receive the service within a month, and the business appears to have fulfilled the promise by launching it.

Here’s What The Twitter Blue Would Offers The Users:

1. Blue checkmark (after verification)

2. Priority in responses, mentions, and search results

3. 50% fewer advertisements in the home timeline

4. Ability to post longer videos

5. Twitter Blue Labs features such as tweet editing, NFT profile images, and 1080p video uploads were given early access.

If you want to use Twitter Blue, simply tap on the display picture in the upper left corner and then select the 'Twitter Blue' option. You will then be taken to a website where you can view the benefits and ‘subscribe' at the bottom. Tap the subscription button and pay the fee, and Twitter will take your profile for verification.