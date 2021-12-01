New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter has rolled out new rules on Tuesday a day after the microblogging site changed its CEO and Parag Agrawal took charge of the position. In order to tighten its current rules and step up the network's policy, the site has now banned users from sharing private images of other people without their consent.

Under the new rule, Twitter now allows non-public figures to request consent to post their pictures and videos online. The site will not allow any image to be posted on the platform without permission and further, they can also take the post down. Users can also report such events on the platform itself for authorities to take necessary action.

The microblogging site has said that this policy does not apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse."

"We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service," the company added.

The right of internet users to appeal to platforms when images or data about them are posted by third parties, especially for malicious purposes, has been debated for years.

Twitter already prohibited the publication of private information such as a person's phone number or address, but there are "growing concerns" about the use of content to "harass, intimidate and reveal the identities of individuals," Twitter said.

The company noted a "disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities."

High-profile examples of online harassment include the barrages of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse on Twitch, the world's biggest video game streaming site.

But instances of harassment abound, and victims must often wage lengthy fights to see hurtful, insulting, or illegally produced images of themselves removed from the online platforms.

The change came the day after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he was leaving the company and handed CEO duties to company executive Parag Agrawal.

The platform, like other social media networks, has struggled against bullying, misinformation and hate-fuelled content.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh