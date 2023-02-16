OPEN IN APP

Twitter Back After Brief Outage, Second Disruption In Two Weeks | Details

Twitter Outage: The micro-blogging platform is now back after a brief outage. Over 8,000 users reported that they were not able to access their accounts and see the news feed.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 10:12 AM (IST)
TWITTER. a popular microblogging service, announced on Thursday that it had resolved the "problem" that many iOS users had earlier and hoped that things had returned to normal. iOS users were not able to access the platform’s news feed and were facing an error displaying “Tweets are not loading right now”.

The company’s TwitterSupport account, company tweeted: "Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now."

According to the Downdetector, which is known for tracking the outages of platforms, over 8,7000 reports claimed that they are unable to access the microblogging platform.

Over 85% of users reported issues with the application, 8% reported issues with the website, and 7% reported issues with the server connection, according to the outage watch website. Several users took to the platform to report the problem.

On the other hand, users shared hilarious memes and opinions on the platform taking a dig on Twitter servers. However, Twitter seems to be facing huge troubles soon after the company was taken over by Elon Musk, as a part of a high-profile $44 Billion deal.

Twitter servers seem to have no good time as the platform is witnessing massive outages quite consistently. Earlier, a massive outage hit the platform which affected users globally including India.

Twitter responded, "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, appears to have found a new CEO. In a recent tweet, he uploaded photos of his dog Floki sitting on the CEO chair while wearing a customised Twitter t-shirt with the word CEO inscribed on it. He also stated that the new Twitter CEO is brilliant and has a knack for numbers. He also stated that he is superior to the "other man," a reference to former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

