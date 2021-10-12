New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced a new feature for its platform. The site has started rolling out a new feature "soft block" that will enable any user on the web to remove a follower without blocking them. Soft blocking is not entirely the same as a block as they allow restricted users to see your tweet but they will not receive the tweet on their main feed.

How to enable the soft block option?

To soft block, any user on Twitter, head to your profile, click followers, click the three-dot menu next to a follower, and then click the option "Remove this follower".

What Soft block offers Twitter users?

According to Twitter the followers that will be removed by you will not receive any notification. This feature is different than blocking someone, which keeps them from viewing your tweets and direct messaging you (and keeps you from doing the same with them).

Twitter's new remove follower feature is more of a remote unfollow button, a gentler way to create some distance between you and someone else on the micro-blogging platform.

Previously, to have someone unfollow you without their knowledge, you could do a "soft block", which is when you manually blocked and unblocked someone. Followers you remove then have to refollow you to see your tweets on their timeline and if you have protected tweets (aka private tweets, only viewable by your followers), they would need your approval to become a follower again.

Twitter is also testing new prompts on iOS and Android that warn before users jump into a conversation that could get heated. In one example, there's a prompt dropped right into a conversation in progress that says, "conversations like this can be intense".

This new feature is the company's latest attempt to reduce the persistent harassment and abuse on the platform.

Another social media website Instagram has a similar feature called Restrict account. The feature, helps users to limit someone’s activity on Instagram. In the past few years, Instagram has brought features like Close Friends and Hide Story to provide its users with more privacy and comfort.

