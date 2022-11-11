Twitter Alternatives: 7 Apps That Are Emerging As Twitter's Substitute Amid Backlash

Twitter was called as the king of social media and also a preferred choice for celebrities and businesses, but due to many changes that the platform is facing after Elon Musk’s takeover, a lot of users have switched over to other similar platforms like Mastodon, Cohost, Truth Social, and Tribel Social.

On the wide spectrum of social media platforms, there are thousands of them in the market, making it difficult for any single platform to conquer all in an instant. But Spicejet flies high on Twitter while they fly very low on Instagram! So here's our list of 7 Twitter alternatives in India that you can use if you want to save some time and effort:

Mastodon:

Mastodon, an open-source programme for a decentralised social network that was introduced in 2016, has a number of features that are comparable to those of Twitter. It has a 500-character limit, no advertisements, and personalised emojis.

Mastodon's CEO, Eugen Rochko, announced on Monday that the service has more than a million active users on a monthly basis and has gained nearly 500,000 users since October 27.

Cohost:

The recently launched platform has an ad-free approach. Talking about the UI you can find it similar to Facebook with a blog-like feel. Unlike Twitter, this platform does not have any character limit as of now. Adding on to that, the company could soon roll out a subscription-based plan in order to keep its business going and growing.

Tribel:

Another social media platform has a user interface much like Facebook's approach. But here’s a catch, the platform will let you control your feed. A user will be able to select your own target audience. The algorithm will help the users generate more engagement and find more people with a similar mindset for discussions. Just like Twitter, you will be able to see Trending and breaking posts, and videos on the platform.

Tumblr:

Yet another social media platform which was launched in 2007. The platform is more like a blogging platform, unlike Twitter which is said to be a micro-blogging one (due to the character limit). Tumblr gives the option to post content along with images, videos, GIFs, and much more. Just like other platforms, users can like your content, comment on your content and even share it on their feed. Just like Twitter, Tumblr also provides you an opportunity to chat with others using its direct message feature.

Koo:

Last but not the least, Koo is an Indian micro-blogging platform that is available on all the app stores. If you are someone who is looking for a Twitter-like platform, this is much similar to it. Notably, a user can use many regional languages on the platform making it more fun and dedicated to an Indian audience only. You can even find government institutions and some Indian celebrities on the platform as well. The application has over 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.

Kutumb:

Another platform that focuses more on the regional communities of India, Be it Hindi, Gujarati, or Marathi, the app allows its users to post content in 8 regional languages. Additionally, the app has a Suvichar feature that enables you to share a motivating daily quote with your connected people.

Clubhouse:

If you are bored out of writing, you can opt for Clubhouse. Amid the pandemic, the app has seen huge popularity among Indians. On this platform, a user can join or create an audio chat room in which many people with similar interests can join. Notably, it does not have an invite-only system which may have limited the users to join the platform.