Twitter 2.0: A Look At Features Of Elon Musk's 'The Everything App'

Elon Musk on Sunday revealed the features of the new Twitter 2.0- The Everything App via a Twitter post. He said that the new user signups are at an all-time high and the company is now actively recruiting.

Meanwhile, his Tweet revealed that the everything app will have features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.

For a few days now, Musk has been in limelight for his experiments with the microblogging app. He included $8 charge for the coveted blue tick and a general amnesty for suspended accounts to the new Twitter policy.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

As Twitter 2.0 will be a lot different to what it was earlier, here are the features shared by the billionaire Twitter owner:

-Musk plans to introduce advertising as entertainment.

-Video sharing,

-Longform tweets,

-Encrypted DMs,

-Relaunch of Blue Verified

-Added Payment Methods

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that Twitter is recruiting actively, following the mass layoffs that were done a few days back. He also announced that the micro-blogging site's New user signups are at an all-time high (averaging over 2 million per day in last 7 days).

He also said that user active minutes were at a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 15, an increase of 30% in comparison to the same week last year.

Hate speech impersonations decreased as of Nov. 13 compared to October of last year.

Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X