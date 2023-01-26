Truck-Sized Asteroid '2023 BU' To Pass Close By Earth Today, Fourth Closest Near-Miss; Details

EARTH has seen many asteroids pass through its orbit over the last few decades. With this, Earth will experience its fourth closest near miss today, as the truck-sized asteroid known as near-Earth Asteroid 2023 BU will pass through 3,500 kilometres above the Earth's surface and around 9,800 KMs from the Earth's centre. Notably, this asteroid was found by G. Borisov on January 21 of this year, just five days prior to the close encounter.

Newly-discovered #asteroid 2023 BU will pass 3500 km above the tip of South America on January 26. It is 3-8 meters wide. pic.twitter.com/I6DCwjoE8G — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) January 22, 2023

It will be closest to Earth on January 26 at 9:17 PM Universal Time, which is 2:48 AM Indian Time on January 27. According to a report by Forbes citing NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the size of an asteroid is around 12-28 ft./3.8-8.5 m and will pass through the orbit of geostationary satellites above South America.

The Virtual Telescope Project, a duo of two potent 14-inch and 17-inch robotic telescopes based in Ceccano, Italy, will broadcast the close pass in real-time. However, one with a large telescope could even witness the asteroid passing by the earth.

The asteroid is believed to shine at a magnitude of 11.3, making it too dim for the human eye to see, so one would definitely need to rely on the large telescopes because of its small size.

Gennadiy Borisov, an astronomer, made the discovery on Saturday at the Crimean Astrophysical Observatory in Nauchnyi, Crimea. The first comet ever discovered that had entered the solar system from interstellar space was 2I/Borisov, which was famously found by Borisov.

Forbes reported that it is very likely that, if an asteroid were to strike the blue planet, it would shatter as it entered the atmosphere (far from the surface) and strike the ground with a potentially loud bang.