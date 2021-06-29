Linking your passport number with a vaccination certificate has become the new mandatory requirement to travel abroad.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you planning to travel abroad, you need to know this very important procedure without which you cannot board the plane. Yes, linking your passport number with a vaccination certificate has become the new mandatory requirement to travel abroad. Although earlier, this rule was for only those who were traveling for official, educational, or job-related purposes. But now this has been made compulsory for every citizen.

Therefore, the government has enabled the linking of passport number and vaccination certificate via its online vaccination registration portal. If you are wondering how to do that, fret not, here are the steps you can follow to perform the action and confirm your travel abroad.



Steps to link passport number with vaccination certificate

1. Visit CoWIN’s website at cowin.gov.in and login with your user id and password

2. Then select ‘raise an issue’ located at the top right corner.

3. After this a scroll down will appear, select ‘add passport details’ from there.

4. Now, select the person for whom you want to link the passport number to the vaccination certificate.

5. Then enter their passport number in the given text box.

6. Finally, click on submit and you are good to go. However, you must remember that the name on the passport should be the same as the name on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Otherwise, the linking will not be initiated.

7. In case, you have different names on the passport and the vaccination certificate it can be rectified.

8. You can change your name on the vaccination certificate after producing due proof.

9. However, you need to be really careful while making the change because this option is available only once.

10. Make sure you do all the required changes in this one time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha