New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has alarmed the authorities and prompted fresh restrictions and guidelines for international travel. Now, people coming to India from ‘at risk’ countries or those who have visited these countries in the past 14 days will have to pre-book their RT-PCR test before landing in India from December 20. Apart from India, several other countries have started imposing restrictions on international travel.

In the backdrop of the new restrictions for international flyers from India, Paytm, the digital payments app, on Tuesday announced that users can now download their international COVID-19 vaccination certificates on the Paytm app through its COVID Vaccine Finder. With the rollout of this new feature, Paytm users can now simply update their passport details to get the WHO-DDCC: VS compliant vaccination certificates.

“Travel certificates for both Covaxin and Covishield are now accepted in most of the countries across the world. However, travelers are suggested to check for country-specific COVID-19 guidelines before finalizing their itinerary," Paytm said in a press release.

In order to get their international COVID vaccine certificates, users need to update their passport details on the app. Travel certificates for both Covishield and Covaxin are now accepted in most countries across the world.

According to Paytm, over 32 lakh COVID vaccine slots have been booked through the Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder tool. The tool has been used across 1,400 cities in India, and the app has pushed over 100 crores of vaccine availability alerts. It has also enabled users to download 14 lakh COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Steps to download international COVID-19 vaccine certificates on Paytm:

Open Paytm, or download the app, if you haven't downloaded it.

Tap the Search icon and type Vaccine Finder.

Under the vaccine finder tool, scroll down and tap on “Download Certificates”.

Enter your mobile number registered with the Cowin portal and authorise via OTP.

Once you get the option to download your certificate, there is an option to link your passport by tapping on the Link icon.

Enter name, date of birth and password number and tap on the ‘Submit request’ button.

You will then be redirected to the vaccine download page where you will get the option to download International Travel Certificate.

Tap on it to download the PDF copy of the certificate.

