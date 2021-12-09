New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter on Thursday has revealed the top tweets, re-tweets, hashtags, emojis of the year 2021 in various different categories like business, sports, entertainment, etc. As per Twitter, Indian batsmen Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most-liked tweet in India, and the list is based on the number of likes and retweets that the various tweets received throughout the year, between January 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021.

Here is the list of Top Tweets of 2021 on Twitter:

Most Liked Tweet: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

India Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Interestingly, last year, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020.

Most retweeted tweet: Pat Cummins’ (@patcummins30) Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who made a donation towards COVID relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021. It was also the most quote Tweet of 2021.

Top Tweet in Government:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet about him getting his first vaccine dose became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year while his tweet sharing a picture of himself receiving his first COVID vaccine became the most retweeted one.

Top Tweet in Business: Ratan Tata’s Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tweeted a heartfelt note saying, “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. Just like the news, the Tweet generated conversations on Twitter, becoming the most Retweeted Tweet in business.

Top Tweet in Entertainment: Vijay’s Tweet unveiling the first look of #Beast

Vijay (@actorvijay) Tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement. The actor’s popularity made this Tweet the most Retweeted one in entertainment.

Top Tweet in Sports: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) appreciation Tweet for M.S Dhoni’s (@msdhoni) match-winning play during the IPL

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Most Tweeted hashtags:

hashtags that kept the conversation going 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OGEAktTUGp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

These were the most Tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021.

Most Tweeted Emojis of 2021:

emojis that sum up 2021 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dnWzTYXMyY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

These were the emojis that India Tweeted the most this year.

Bigg Boss making a wild card entry on this thread 😎 pic.twitter.com/wTzMf7OlmE — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

While They are the most tweet about personalities of 2021 by India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh