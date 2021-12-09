New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter on Thursday has revealed the top tweets, re-tweets, hashtags, emojis of the year 2021 in various different categories like business, sports, entertainment, etc. As per Twitter, Indian batsmen Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most-liked tweet in India, and the list is based on the number of likes and retweets that the various tweets received throughout the year, between January 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021.

Here is the list of Top Tweets of 2021 on Twitter:

Most Liked Tweet: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

India Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Interestingly, last year, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020.

Oppo announces 'Find N' as its first foldable phone; launch on December 15..
Most retweeted tweet: Pat Cummins’ (@patcummins30) Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who made a donation towards COVID relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021. It was also the most quote Tweet of 2021.

Top Tweet in Government:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) Tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tweet about him getting his first vaccine dose became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year while his tweet sharing a picture of himself receiving his first COVID vaccine became the most retweeted one.

Oppo teases retractable rear camera ahead of its Dec 14-15 annual Inno day..
Top Tweet in Business: Ratan Tata’s Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tweeted a heartfelt note saying, “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. Just like the news, the Tweet generated conversations on Twitter, becoming the most Retweeted Tweet in business.

Top Tweet in Entertainment: Vijay’s Tweet unveiling the first look of #Beast

Vijay (@actorvijay) Tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement. The actor’s popularity made this Tweet the most Retweeted one in entertainment.

Top Tweet in Sports: Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) appreciation Tweet for M.S Dhoni’s (@msdhoni) match-winning play during the IPL

Most Tweeted hashtags:

These were the most Tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India in 2021.

Most Tweeted Emojis of 2021:

These were the emojis that India Tweeted the most this year.

 While They are the most tweet about personalities of 2021 by India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh