Top 5 Mobile Apps To Watch Latest Web Series And Movies For Free

The internet has completely revolutionised the way we watch our favourite shows and movies. No longer are we tethered to our television sets or even laptops- we can now watch whatever we want, whenever we want, on our phones. And while there are plenty of apps out there that let you do just that, be it Netflix or Amazon Prime but they charge you a subscription-free.

So the question arises how can you watch movies and shows for free?

Everyone can now binge-watch entire seasons of their favourite show, or catch up on the latest movie release. Surely there must be a way to watch our favourite shows and movies for free? Luckily, yes. There are now a plethora of mobile apps that allow us to watch web series and movies for free. Some of them are:

1. Pikashow:

Pikashow is a free app that can be downloaded in the form of apk from the official website. The app will allow you to get access to your favourite web series, movies, and even regional movies in just a matter of seconds. After downloading and installing the apk, you can find a well-organised platform that will ask you what exactly you want to watch. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood, Series, or Live TV, the app offers every sort of latest entertainment to the users. However, you will have to bear some ads in between.

2. MoviElite: Free Watch Movies Apps:

Another application that has a wide range of movie collections of any genre. Be it Bollywood, Gujarati, Chinese, or Hollywood, you can watch any movie you want. Since it is free to use app, the users get to see many ads while consuming the content. But still, it is very popular among people due to the user interface and the collection it has.

3. Mzzalo:

An alternative to Pikashow in which you can find a huge variety of web series and Indian movies. The user will have the option to stream the content in high-definition quality. Not only limited to it, but the users can also get access to live TV as well.

Note: It provides free, worldwide access to both recent and vintage films and web series. You can enjoy games, TV shows, celebrity moments, user-generated sports content, and music videos as well.

4. Foxy Streaming App:

Foxy Streaming App is a great app for watching Free Movies Download and Web Series. The user can find action, comedy, romantic, and other genres on the platform. Notably, it has more than 10 thousand downloads on the Google Play Store.

The main benefit of this app is daily access to brand-new films, web series, and TV shows. The use of the Foxy Streaming App in 94 nations demonstrates its popularity.

5. Pik Tv – Show Movies & Series:

Released in 2021, the app has gained decent popularity among users. The app offers Free Movies, Web Series along with Live Tv Shows and Cricket. Talking about the language, the content is available in more than 11 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Marathi.