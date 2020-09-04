List of top five budget smartphones in 2020 to buy under Rs 15,000 in India. Check out their price specifications and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Are you planning to buy a smartphone but your budget is not allowing you to spend more than Rs 15,000? If yes, continue to read as we bring you the compiled list of top five budget smartphones in India in this price range. In a country like India where per capita income is below USD 2,500, the demand for budget smartphones is higher than in many other countries around the world. Phone makers have also understood this and launched a lot of budget-friendly smartphones. While this is a good thing, it also confuses buyers as they find it hard to choose from a variety of budget smartphones. Keeping this in mind, we have compiled a list of top five budget smartphones in 2020 to buy under Rs 15,000 in India.

Redmi Note 9 | Price: 11,999 | Camera: 48MP Quad Camera rear setup and 13MP front camera | Battery: 5020mAh | Design: Aura Balance Design | Processor -MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core | Display: 16.58cms (6.53) Full-HD+ IPS DotDisplay | Audio jack: 3.5 mm headphone jack | Screen protection: Corning gorilla glass 5 | Operating system: MIUI 11 + Android 10 | Storage and RAM: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB

Samsung Galaxy M21 | Price: Rs 14,499 | Battery: 6000mAh | Operating System: Android 10 and One UI 2.0 | Processor: Octa-Core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz | Display: 16.21cm (6.4") full rectangle and 15.76cm (6.2") rounded corners with 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) | Camera: 48.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP rear and 20MP front | Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM | Earjack: 3.5mm Stereo | Lock: Finger print censor

Redmi Note 9 Pro | Price: Rs 13,999 | Camera: 48MP AI quad camera array and 16 MP front camera | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G | Operating System: MIUI 11 with Andoid 10 | Display: 16.9cm (6.67) FHD+ Resolution DotDisplay | Battery: 5020 mAh (typical) Li Polymer | Audio: Single (bottom opening) speaker 3.5mm headphone jack

Poco M2 pro | Price: Rs 13,999 | Display: 6.67-inch (1080x2400) | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G | Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 16 MP front camera | Storage: 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM | Battery: 5020mAh | Operating system: Android 10

Realme Narzo 10 | Price: Rs 11,999 | Camera: 48 MP AI Quad camera setup with 16 MP AI selfie camera | Battery: 5000mAh | Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 | Operating software: realme UI with Android 10 | Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma