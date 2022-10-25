Top 5 Best Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Under Rs 2,000

Even though the smartphone revolution has taken over the world, you’ll still find plenty of people that yearn to listen to their music and talk on the phone with their friends. There are a number of good reasons for this; voice calls are still great, and having a decent pair of headphones with you is always a useful alternative.

If you’re looking for some affordable Bluetooth earphones (earbuds) that deliver great sound, without breaking the bank, then look no further than our list of top five budget-friendly Bluetooth earphones. These earphones will suit everyone from casual listeners to those who prefer their audio fare in long-lasting sessions. Check out our picks below.

1. OPPO Enco Buds 2:

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 comes with a 10mm driver size along with a foldable design. It has a range of 10 meters which is offered with Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX4 rating. Talking about the features, it has inline controls, active pairing, and also features noise cancellation. A user can expect a battery time of 28 Hours with the support of fast charging which can charge it in just 1.5 hours.

Price: Rs 1,799

2. Realme Buds Q2 ANC:

Another best alternative if you are looking for affordable earbuds. With the 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, the earbuds offer a great amount of bass. It is offered Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation, and an IPX5 water-resistant certification. Not only limited to this, but it also offers super low latency of 88ms along with intelligent touch controls for smoother operations.

Price: Rs 1,999

3. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo:

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is offered with 10mm Bass Boost Drivers with Dolby Audio support and noise cancellation. It also features a super low latency gaming mode along with a battery life of 30 hours and two hours of charging time. What’s impressive is the earbuds are offered with the Realme Link App connectivity which lets users switch the modes, download new firmware updates, and much more.

Price: Rs 1,999

4. Boat Airdopes 411 ANC

Boat Airdopes 411 is offered with Bluetooth version 5.2 along with active noise cancellation of up to 25 decibels. Talking about the battery life, a user can get up to 17.5 hours without active noise cancellation and 16 hours with active noise cancellation. These earbuds support fast charging as a 10-minute charge can give a playback of 60 minutes.

Price- Rs.1,949

5. Noise Shots Neo 2

The Noise Shots Neo 2 has an in-ear canal phone design which is offered with a 6mm speaker driver and gaming mode. It has a super low latency of up to 65ms on offer. Talking about the battery life, it offers ‎20 Hours of playback with 2 hours of charging time. It is offered with an IPX4 rating and can protect itself from water/sweat and dust.

Price: Rs.1,499