TikTok now ranks eighth in the list of apps with most Monthly Active Users (MAUs). It is also now the second highest revenue generating app from customer's spending, behind only Tinder.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Video sharing platform TikTok has surpassed Facebook to become the most downloaded app on Android and iOS platforms combined, according to the annual report of Mobile app analytics firm App Annie.

The Chinese video app topped charts despite being banned in India -- its largest market outside China -- earlier this year in the aftermath of a violent border clash between India and China that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

At the third spot in the list of most downloaded apps in 2020 is popular messaging app Whatsapp, followed by video chat service Zoom, and media sharing app Instagram. Google Meet too made it to the top ten, owing to the increasing reliance on video calling amid the pandemic. Zoom climbed an astonishing 219 spots in the list of most downloaded apps, according to the list shared in the annual report by App Annie.

Facebook topped the monthly active users charts again this year, followed by Whatsapp, messenger, Instagram, Amazon and Twitter.

The Indian government has banned TikTok citing threat to country's sovereignty, integrity, defence security of state and public order. The government said that it has received several complaints about the misuse of the apps, noting that they were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner. Pakistan, too had blocked TikTok after it failed to filter out what it called "immoral content".

Posted By: Lakshay Raja