TikTok Fires All Indian Employees, Announces 9-Month Severance Pay: Report

TIKTOK, a popular social media platform owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance has reportedly fired all the Indian staff, three years after the application was banned in India over security reasons. The employees were working for the Brazilian and Dubai markets.

India was the second largest user base for the application at the time it was banned by the government of India. The parent company ByteDance tried its best to have a conversation to make a comeback in India but it seems that has not worked well for the company. The company still had an office in India.

According to a report by ET, the company fired all the employees after a call on Monday and were also assured nine months of severance pay.

"The TikTok India employees were told that February 28 would be their last day and were given feelers to look for other opportunities for some time as it was communicated that restarting India operations would not take off due to the government's stance on Chinese apps," reported ET citing its sources.

TikTok was a 15-second video-sharing platform that reportedly had the second-largest massive user base from India. On the other hand, plenty of influencers and celebrities have started their career on the platform.

The application was banned on the grounds of sharing the personal information of Indian users with the Chinese authorities, making it a concern for the Indian authorities.

However, it seems that the company’s future is in a dark state as the United States is reportedly going to ban the application on the same grounds. Even some schools and colleges have already banned the application.

Interestingly, In December, President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting the use of TikTok on devices controlled by government organisations. This came after a wave of mostly Republican-led states passed similar laws, reported Forbes.