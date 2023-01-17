THIS New Feature Will Allow Google Meet Users To See Speaker Notes During Presentations; Details

Google Meet users can now see speaker notes without switching tabs while presenting. (Image-Google)

The California-based technology company Google has announced that it is adding a new feature that will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet while presenting Google Slides.

Users only need to click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in Meet to see their speaker notes during the call, according to a Workspace Updates blog post. Users can now present with greater confidence and engage with their audience without switching between notes and slides.

Furthermore, this feature lacks admin control and is only available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, Google introduced the ability to present Google Slides directly in Google Meet in October of last year, allowing users to engage with their audience all on one screen by presenting Slides from Meet.

"This updated experience can help you present with greater confidence and, in the end, make digital interactions feel more like when you're physically together," the company said.

Google has been steadily adding new features to its existing online suite. This includes enhanced versions of Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google Docs gained the ability to correct extra spaces, tabs, and various types of breaks in the document earlier this month.

Users can now access this feature by going to the View menu at the top of the document. The feature will highlight the exact location of the formatting issues. Previously, users had to use third-party applications to fix formatting issues.

Google announced last year that it would be working on local regional languages, including Hinglish. Not only that, but at its Google For India event, the tech giant announced new integrations such as Digilocker, which allows users to easily store their original documents digitally.

Furthermore, Google intends to work on Artificial Intelligence to assist its large user base.