New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has been continuously updating various features of the app to ease the user interface. Now, the company is reportedly rolling out the 'My Contacts Except' privacy feature, which will allow users to control who can see their information on WhatsApp.

Apart from that, the messaging app is also rolling out a new beta update in which a new user interface (UI) for the contact and group information section will be added. Prior to this update, the feature was only available while viewing the business information of the users using WhatsApp Business.

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the 'My Contacts Except' feature is being introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.14 update. With the help of this feature, users can select who can see their information such as last seen, profile picture, and about description. Currently, WhatsApp allows three privacy options — Everyone, Nobody, and My Contacts. The new update will also let users disable their last seen status for specific contacts.

Earlier, the messaging app had introduced the new feature of 'Disappearing Messages’ for its beta users. With the help of this feature, users can select among 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days as a messaging timer for disappearing chats. WhatsApp introduced the features of the disappearing message last year.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a community feature and it is expected that this feature will be linked to WhatsApp groups. As per the information provided by WABEtaInfo, this feature will give more control to the admin of the group. It is expected that the feature will provide the option to create groups within groups.

Earlier, the messaging app has rolled out various features for its users to enhance their experience. These features include, view once feature, end-to-end encrypted chat backup, UPI-based payments service, multi-device support, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen