New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Students of Sarajevo University in Bosnia have developed a first-of-its-kind robot that can sing and play musical instruments. Named Robby Megabyte, the humanoid robot was developed on the request of popular Bosnian band Dubioza Kolektiv, who wanted to feature an instrument-playing robot in a music video of their album #fakenews.

"Our robot... like to eat, drink, shout, he likes music. It's not strange for him" said band's guitar player Vedran Mujagic, as quoted in a report by Reuters. Robby Megabyte took part in Dubioza Kolektiv's online weekly gigs called "Quarantine show" last year.

This robot named Robby Megabyte can sing and play musical instruments https://t.co/JxSp35nBBw pic.twitter.com/rSJe0xXoyC — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

It also featured in a music video for the band's latest album #fakenews released in 2020. In the video clip, one of the band members orders a robot, assembles it, and lets it play and sing on the band's behalf while the members relax and have fun. Eventually, the whole band is replaced by robots, allowing the men to go and party while the machines perform on their behalf.

The robots, however, have the last laugh as they invite young girls to dance and drink while the band members look on from outside. Mujagic said that the message about "evil artificial intelligence which takes jobs away from good people" is intended to be ironic.

It took the students of Sarajevo University's electrical engineering school two years to develop Robby Megabyte. The team used Golf 2 axle shaft, baby trolley wheels and other recycled materials to make the platform on which Robby moves. Almir Basic, a team member, said it was a "euphoric" moment for them when the robot finally came to life after many hours spend working on its development in the school.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja