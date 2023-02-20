In a series of developments following ChatGPT's popularity due to its diverse AI capabilities, the technology is again making headlines. This time the AI tool was assigned values of the human psyche while responding to the user's query.

The chatbot was tasked to write a letter to an airline after the flight was delayed by six hours. It was instructed to be "polite" but "passively aggressive" and "firm" when framing the email communication.

Cherie Luo (cherie.brooke), on Instagram, shared a video that revealed the email communication written by ChatGPT in the recorded screen format. The video opens with text referring to the 6-hour delay in the flight and asks the model to write an email communication.

"Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist", Luo wrote in the chatbot.

Luo is heard saying, "This email is actually fire." It is "honestly better" than what Luo would have written, she adds.

ChatGPT tried responding to the query with the given inputs, and here are a few notable snippets from what he wrote.

The chatbot starts in the first person with, "I am writing to express my extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience I had on my recent flight with your airline."

"Firstly, my flight was significantly delayed by 6 hours with no updates or communication from your staff while we were at the airport," reads the live communication. It mentions "a great deal of inconvenience and stress" and "frustrating and uncomfortable experience" in the email. Lastly, it concludes, "I expect better from an airline of your caliber." It hopes for improvements in future, the chatbot further writes.

The video has drawn over 55,000 views since being uploaded. It continues to win praise from users for the AI's efforts. Launched in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT is breaking the internet with its ground-shaking capabilities.