THESE OnePlus Smartphones Get Android 13 OS Update; List Of New Features Included

After the tech giant Google has rolled out Android 13, several big phone manufacturers have started rolling out the beta and stable updates for their flagship phones. One of them is OnePlus. The Chinese phone manufacturer has started rolling out OxygenOS 13 and currently these phones have it- the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T along with the OnePlus 9R, 9RT, and 10R. Notably, the phones have received a stable update.

So if you are a OnePlus user and have one of the above-listed phones, here is the list of new features that will be completely new:

Aquamorphic Design:

The new update includes an all-new Aquamorphic design theme along with aquamorphic colours which are specially made for visual comfort. Additionally, the update will upgrade the animations to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which has a new behaviour recognition feature that can identify complex gestures and offer interactions that are optimised. Real-world physical motions are applied to animations to make them appear more natural and intuitive. The update also improves readability by adapting responsive layouts to different screen sizes.

Efficiency:

The update includes a Meeting Assistant to improve connecting to meetings and taking notes, the ability to create bigger folders on the home screen, an Always On Display to give users access to music while they're on the go, markup tools for editing screenshots, media playback control, and improved screencast and connectivity.

Personalisation:

Talking about personalisation, the update has optimised bitmoji, and Always-On Display (settings and canvas).

Security And Privacy:

The update adds a function to automatically pixelate screenshots from chat. To protect your privacy, the system can recognise and automatically pixelate display names and profile pictures in chat screenshots. The update also optimises Private Safe and adds routine clipboard data clearing for privacy protection. All files are encrypted using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to increase the security of private files.