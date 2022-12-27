THESE Old Phones Of Samsung, Apple And Others Won't Support WhatsApp From January | See List

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 10:10 AM IST
THE outdated phones will no longer be able to access the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is constantly being updated with new features and privacy-related improvements. According to a report from Gizchina, there will be 49 smartphones on the list of outdated phones, including models from Apple, HTC, Huawei, and Samsung. Notably, these are very old models and may not impact most of WhatsApp users in India. Additionally, apart from Apple, Samsung trims most of the phones mentioned in the list below never made it to the Indian market, so Indian WhatsApp users don't need to worry.
Here is the list of smartphones that would not be able to support the instant messaging platform starting from December 31, 2022.
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
The message yourself feature, communities, call links, in-chat polls, payments, larger group calls and video calls, avatars, and many other significant new features have recently been introduced by WhatsApp. With the upcoming updates, the platform is also working to add new features like business tools, view-once messages, and more.