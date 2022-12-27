THESE Old Phones Of Samsung, Apple And Others Won't Support WhatsApp From January | See List

THE outdated phones will no longer be able to access the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is constantly being updated with new features and privacy-related improvements. According to a report from Gizchina, there will be 49 smartphones on the list of outdated phones, including models from Apple, HTC, Huawei, and Samsung. Notably, these are very old models and may not impact most of WhatsApp users in India. Additionally, apart from Apple, Samsung trims most of the phones mentioned in the list below never made it to the Indian market, so Indian WhatsApp users don't need to worry.

Here is the list of smartphones that would not be able to support the instant messaging platform starting from December 31, 2022.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

The message yourself feature, communities, call links, in-chat polls, payments, larger group calls and video calls, avatars, and many other significant new features have recently been introduced by WhatsApp. With the upcoming updates, the platform is also working to add new features like business tools, view-once messages, and more.