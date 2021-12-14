New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 continues to top the ratings chart even as it entered season’s last week on Monday. However, a scam in the name of popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is making rounds on WhatsApp. Many people from different parts of the country have complained about receiving a message on WhatsApp in the name of “KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Competition 2021”.

The message, currently in circulation asks users to click on a link that would take their virtual interface to “KBC Office”.

However, earlier too, a similar message went viral on messaging apps, which the authorities had called out as “fake” while cautioning the people to stay away from such lucrative showdowns.

‘These frauds exploit your greed’: Delhi Police Cyber Cell

According to Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell, in such cyber frauds, the fraudsters send WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting victims from unknown numbers (most of them starting with +92, the ISD Code of Pakistan) claiming that their mobile number has won a lottery jointly organized by Kaun Banega Crorepati and Reliance Jio worth Rs. 25 lakhs and in order to claim that lottery they need to contact some person whose number is provided in the same WhatsApp message.

“When the victim contacts on the mentioned number to claim the amount, the fraudster tells him/her that they need to first pay a certain refundable amount towards the processing of the lottery as well as GST, etc. Once the victim deposits that money, they start demanding for more on one pretext or another. The fraudsters insist on communicating only through WhatsApp,” the Cyber Cell blog, titled, ‘KBC Lottery Frauds’, says further.

How to know about ‘KBC Lottery Frauds’?

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has listed a set of safety precautions to stay vigilant about such frauds. These precautions are as follows:

1. Any message informing that you have won a lottery or a prize, is, in all likelihood, a fraud.



2. A closer look into such messages will show poor drafting, grammatical errors, and other glaring signs that the message is not genuine.



3. These frauds exploit your greed. You forget to take basis precautions such as discussing with family members, verifying the information through alternate means, etc., as you get blinded by your greed.



4. In any genuine lottery or prize, the tax component and other charges are cut from the prize money and the winner gets the deducted amount. So ask yourself the question that why you have to pay these charges in advance to get the so-called lottery money. This is because it is a fraud and there is no money that you have won.



5. In the caller insists on maintaining secrecy, it is a sign that there is something fishy about the whole thing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma