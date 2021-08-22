New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: A bunch of smartphones will be launched in India from August 23 to August 29. This includes Samsung's powerful 5G phone, Mi Band 6 and new smart TVs of Mi series. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, then August 23 to August 29 is the best period for it as you can get the best offers during the time span.



Realme C21Y



Realme C21Y is a pocket-friendly smartphone that supports Android 10-based Realme UI. Realme C21Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD + (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone runs on an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with Mali-G52 GPU. While talking about storage then the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage options. The Realme C21Y packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse wired charging.



Expected price - Rs 10,500



Launch date - 23 August 2021



Vivo Y33s



Vivo Y33s comes with a 6.58-inch Full View FHD Plus display and runs on an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Vivo Y33s supports the Android 11 based Funtouch 11.1 operating system and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The phone's primary camera is of 50 MP, 2MP bokeh sensor and 2MP macro lens. Apart from this, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera for selfies. While talking about the battery then the phone supports a 5000mAh.



Expected price - Rs 17,999



Launch date - 23 August 2021



Samsung Galaxy M32 5G



The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD + display and has a density 720 chipset. It will work on Android 11 based OneUI 3 out of the box. For power backup, the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support. While talking about the camera, then the phone has a 48MP quad rear camera setup. Apart from this 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor will be supported. The phone has a 13MP camera for selfies and videography.



Expected price - Rs 20,000



Launch date - 25 August 2021



Mi Band 6



Mi Band 6 will give tough competition to Infinix Band 5 in the Indian market. The price of Infinix Band 5 is Rs 1,799. Talking about the specifications, the Infinix Band 5 comes with a 2.44-inch display with features like step count, calorie count, distance alarm reminder and shake to take a picture. Apart from this, the fitness band will have facilities ranging from sports modes to heart-rate monitoring.



Expected Price - Rs 1,799



Launch date - 26 August 2021



Mi TV 5X



The Mi TV 5X will come with narrow bezels that have a metal finish. It will have Dolby-powered audio backed by "class-leading power". It will have Dolby-powered audio backed by "class-leading power". Users can also experience the new generation PatchWall interface in the MI TV 5X. The TV will come with a far-field mic for better Google Assistant service.



Expected price - Rs 20,000



Launch date - 26 August 2021

