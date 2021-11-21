New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The year 2021 is about to end but tech giants are still left with plans to introduce some amazing smartphones in the market. Smartphone brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and ZTE Axon are still looking forward to launching their smartphones this year.

Here we have listed down three smartphones that are loaded with features and are set to launch next week. Check out their expected specification, launch date, and price here.

Vivo Y76

Launch date - November 23

Expected price - Rs 20,800

Expected specifications

Vivo Y76 5G smartphone will be launched in Malaysia on 23 November. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.5-inch FHD + LCD display with a refresh rate will be 60 Hz and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Vivo Y76 is expected to come with 8 GB RAM, 4 GB Extended RAM support. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based FunTouch OS.

Talking about the camera, then the smartphone is said to have a 50 MP primary sensor, 2 MP portrait lens, and 2 MP macro lens, and a 16 MP front camera for selfies. For power backup, the phone will get a 4100 mAh battery, which will come with 44 W fast charging support.

The 8 GB + 128 GB variant of Vivo Y76 5G will be offered for CNY 1,799 i.e. around Rs 20,800 and the top variant 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant will be offered for CNY 1,999 i.e. around Rs 23,200.

ZTE Axon 30

Launch date - November 25

Expected feature

The new variant of XTE Azon 30 will be launched in China on November 25. ZTE Axon 30 will be the world's first smartphone which will come with 18 GB RAM and also have 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The smartphone will come with four rear camera setup featuring the primary camera of 64 MP secondary lens, a 64 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. Apart from that, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Redmi Note 11 5G

Launch date - 30 November

Expected price - Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 11T 5G is launching in India on November 30. According to MI's website, the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will be offered with a powerful battery, processor support. Redmi Note 11 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD + IPS display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Talking about the camera, then the phone will feature a 50MP dual-camera setup along with 8MP ultra-wide lens. Redmi Note 11 5G will have a 16 MP front camera for taking selfies. The smartphone will be equipped with a powerful battery of 5000mAh and will also support 33W fast charging.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen