There Was Flowing Water, Favourable Conditions For Living On Mars Claims Report

With the mystery going on and around, people are still confused about whether there is any life on Mars or was there any living thing present on the red planet. Well, the answer to that is still unknown but there is plenty of evidence to prove which makes a person think that there might be some living things present on the red planet.

Given that Mars is 83.062 million kilometres from Earth and has water, it has been established that the conditions necessary for life to form there have never existed. According to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, NASA's Perseverance rover found some organic compounds which prove that there would have been living on it or at least a favourable environment for the people living there.

8/n This could mean that liquid water was involved in transporting, preserving, or forming the organics on ancient #Mars. We will have to study what exactly these are in future with the 6 samples of these rocks that were collected with @NASAPersevere to be sent back to Earth! pic.twitter.com/iREPQ6HLAm — Eva Linghan Scheller (@EvaLScheller) November 23, 2022

Additionally, the study has also found that there has been flowing water on the red planet in the forms of river or lakes too. “First, we found igneous rocks that had small pockets of sulfate and to our surprise perchlorate minerals. Sulfate is pretty common on Mars and formed when liquid water flowed through the sulfur-rich planet. Perchlorate is super weird but we keep discovering it all over Mars!” says Eva Linghan Scheller, Planetary Scientist.

6/n Then, we found a different igneous rock that had lots of Fe/Mg-carbonate minerals. We propose that the Fe/Mg-carbonate minerals formed when liquid water flowed through and reacted with the igneous rock - this is actually the same reaction behind mineral #CarbonSequestration. pic.twitter.com/RwTDk1ylx5 — Eva Linghan Scheller (@EvaLScheller) November 23, 2022

“This could mean that liquid water was involved in transporting, preserving, or forming the organics on ancient #Mars. We will have to study what exactly these are in the future with the 6 samples of these rocks that were collected with @NASAPersevere to be sent back to Earth!”, she added.

Then, Mars’s atmosphere was stripped away by the Sun a little more than three billion years ago, drying up any liquid surface water and resulting in Mars' present appearance. However, still there are no official proofs that can summarise the existence of life on Mars as of now.