Telegram Adds THESE 5 Features In Its Latest Update; Know All About New Add-Ons Here

DUBAI-based end-to-end encrypted platform Telegram has announced plenty of new features for the massive user base as a part of its latest update including translation, profile picture maker, emoji categories, and more. However, some of them are limited to premium subscription owners.

Here is an in-detail list of features introduced on the platform with the new update:

Translate Chats:

Premium users will be able to translate entire chats, groups, and channels in real-time by tapping the Translate bar at the top thanks to the "Translating Entire Chats" feature. However, any user can translate a specific message by choosing it and then choosing "Translate."

Profile Photo Maker:

Users will be able to instantly transform any sticker or animated emoji into a profile photo for their accounts, groups, or channels using the "Profile Photo Maker." According to the firm, anyone can utilise animated and personalised emojis for these images even if they don't have Telegram Premium.

Emoji Categories:

Additionally, the company created "Emoji Categories," where users may sort stickers and emoji by categories. “Users of Telegram can choose from more than a million different stickers and emoticons to send, but doing so doesn't have to take up all of their time”, the company said.

Network Usage:

The messaging platform also unveiled the "Network Usage" feature, which enables users to modify their auto-download settings in accordance with their data plan and view the precise pie charts for Wi-fi and mobile data usage to see how much data has been utilised by Telegram.

Auto Save Incoming Media:

Users can choose when media should automatically be saved to their gallery based on its size, type, and which conversation it was received from with the "Auto-Save Incoming Media" option. Additionally, this functionality enables exceptions, allowing users to only preserve the information they need.

Granular Media Permissions, an Annual Premium Subscription, Chat Selection for Bots, Re-Login with Apple ID and Google ID, New Custom Emojis, and New Interactive Emojis were also added by Telegram as a part of the new update.

(With agency inputs)