Telecom Ministry Asks Service Providers To Bring New Policies To Reduce Call Drops, Poor Signal Quality

In order to address the growing problems of call drops, poor signal quality, and service-related issues, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday held a meeting with telecom operators including Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio.

The department also asked for better policies that can be taken into consideration to improve the overall network. Major domestic telecom operators attended the meeting, which was presided over by Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman.

According to PTI citing DoT sources, it is taking a long-term approach to service quality-related issues and has asked players to pinpoint problem areas and offer recommendations for legislative changes that might enhance call connectivity.

Additionally, in order to guarantee a higher level of service quality, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is looking at legal frameworks and policy-level measures.

Earlier this year, in September, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that the standards for telecom service quality could be tightened up to three to four times.

At an event for the industry on September 14, Vaishnaw stated, "I will be requesting the Department (Telecom Department) to send a new consultation paper to TRAI for significantly increasing the quality of service parameters, almost making 3X or 4X of what it is today. So whatever the quality of service we are seeing, should now improve significantly."

The meeting assumes importance because a boost in telecom service quality will no doubt please mobile users who are fed up with dropped calls and inconsistent networks.

This came after the country is witnessing a 5G rollout across different regions but still the users are facing network problems, call drops, and even service-related issues. While the operators like Airtel and Jio have rolled out their 5G services in plenty of cities including both North and South India, the users still face network problems.

Recently, Airtel announced that it has rolled out its 5G Plus services in Jammu and Srinagar.

(With PTI Inputs)