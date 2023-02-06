'Teen Patti, Rummy': Govt Bans 138 Betting And Loan Apps With Chinese Links; Complete List

THE CENTRAL government on Sunday started the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis.

According to the sources cited by ANI, the MHA recommended the MeitY this week to ban and block these apps, and the Ministry subsequently initiated the process as per communication.

Here's A Complete List Of Banned Apps:

1. Sports Betting Game - BETUP

2. 3patti Guide

3. Lagai Khai Pro - Betting Game

4. Sports Betting™ the Sportsbook

5. WagerLab Bet on Sports & Props

6. Live Bet Zlive

7. BetNetix: Football Betting

8. Bet On Sports

9. SuperDraft Sportsbook - Prizes

10. Lucky slots -casino VIP

11. Betway - Live Sports Betting

12. 1xBet: sports betting

13. Parimatch: Live Sports Betting

14. 22Bet: Live Sports Betting

15. Cricket: Sports Betting

16. BetWiser - Best Betting Odd

17. Bet On Sports

18. 20Bet

19. Lagai Khai Pro

20. BETUP - Sports Betting Game

21. BetQL - Sports Betting Data

22. Scores And Odds Sports Betting

23. VegasInsider Sports Betting

24. BettingPros: Sports Betting

25. Best Bet Casino™ Slot Games

26. Win2Win

27. TipsterMan - Betting Tips

28. Papel Betting Tips

29. Betting United: Betting Tips

30. Football Betting Tips & Odds

31. Sports Betting Picks & Tip App

32. Onside Sports: Scores, Live Od

33. London Betting Tips

34. Bet Analytix

35. betM - Sports Betting Tool

36. Betting Tips

37. SI - Betting tips

38. Betting Tips

39. BetMines Betting Predictions

40. Betstamp - Sports Betting Hub

41. Virtual Sports Betting Predict

42. SattaMatka Fix Game

43. Play To Win: Win Real Money

44. Sports Betting for Real

45. Pikkit: Sports Bet Tracker

46. myVEGAS Bingo - Bingo Games

47. Bingo Crown - Fun Bingo Games

48. Bingo Crown - Fun Bingo Games

49. Spin for Cash!-Real Money Slot

50. Crash Rocket Gambling

51. Casino Real Money: Win Cash

52. Super Slot - Win Cash

53. Golden Slots

54. Enchanted Island

55. Big Winner - Lucky Wheel

56. Silver Luck

57. Anubis Treasure

58. 3 Lucky Casino

59. Divine Fortune 2

60. Happy 3Patti

61. DoubleU Casino™ - Vegas Slots

62. Block Online Gambling - Gamban

63. Cashman Casino Las Vegas Slots

64. PokerStars: Texas Holdem Games

65. Teen Patti Dhamal

66. Lotus 365

67. Satta King: Satta Matka Result

68. Games

69. CRICKET ΒΕΤЅ | All Cricket Βеt

70. Roulette Online

71. Bet Winner-Popular online game

72. Teen Patti Lucky Gold

73. Avia Pilot

74. Record Trade

75. Teen Patti Romio

76. Rich Club

77. Ludo Vungo

78. Teen Patti Kash

79. Lucky Star Slots-Vegas Casino

80. Teen Patti Bhoomi: Patti Poker

81. Teen Patti Guide

82. DAFABET - 2022

83. Bet O Bet-Live Sports Betting

84. Megapari

85. Spin casino: Slot machines

86. Live Baccarat

87. Betfair Live Line

88. BetVictor Bet

89. Blackjack Live

90. ladbrokes odds&tips

91. Rummy

92. Zodiac Casino

93. Grand Mondial Casino

94. Videoslots Fun

95. RABONA

96. Royal Panda

97. Casumo Casino

98. Casumo Online Games: Extended

99. Casumo Slots

100. Vegas Royal

101. betM - Sports Betting Tool

102. MostBet

103. Pure Win

104. Zet Casino

105. INDIBET

105. Lottabet

107. Wheel of Fortune

108. MELBET

109. Slots Machines - Vegas Casino

110. Betvisa

111. AndarBahar Poker

112. Babu88

113. 888STRAZ

114. Trueflip

115. Betindi

116. Betobet

117. Betkwiff

118. Bambet

119. Shangrila

120. Come On

121. Bons

122. william Hill App

123. NEO.Bet App

124. PariPesa App

125. Match Book App

126. 4rabet App

127. Tivit Bet App

128. Fun88

129. Royal Vegas

130. Europa Casino

131. Spin Casino

132. Genesis Casino

133. Jackpot City Casino

134. OPPA 888

135. Grand Mondial

136. Zodiac Casino

137. Rummy

138. Live Blackjack (Blackjack 21: Live Casino game)

The step to ban these apps was taken after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.

The action behind the move is based on several complaints of extortion and harassment of common people who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities and persons.