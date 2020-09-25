With the latest budget-friendly SPARK 6 Air, TECNO ticks all the right boxes for me.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The year 2020 brought an unprecedented shift to the smartphone industry. The smartphone consumption saw a revival amidst pandemic, making it the one-device-army for work, entertainment, information, education, and shopping. With this new digital lifestyle revolving around smartphones, it becomes essential to choose the right one.

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, has launched a game-changer which might make this choice easier. With the latest budget-friendly SPARK 6 Air, TECNO ticks all the right boxes for me. This smartphone is your answer to a big display, a massive battery, and picture-perfect photos. SPARK 6 Air turns out to be the ‘value package’ we were looking for, this lockdown.

I have always found that among TECNO’s coolest innovations is the smartphone designed for the smart and rational tech-savvy millennials and value-conscious customers in India. It’s the best smartphone for those spending the maximum time on their mobile screen and with COVID ensuring the indoor policy, who isn’t? Entertainment or work, this smartphone is your Swizz Army Knife for all needs in a day.

Long Battery life

The pandemic has had the world switched on to its binge-mode and this makes the battery a very important factor for me. The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64 GB) is fueled with a massive 6000 mAh battery making its standby time about 30 days. This feature sets this latest prodigy of the SPARK series miles apart. I have watched non-stop shows in addition to my office work with this long battery.



The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) can run for up to 4 days nonstop and provides standby of 716 hours, 37 hours of calling, 21 hours of internet and Wi-Fi, 134 hours of music, 19 hours of the game and 23 hours of video playback. With this kind of battery, you don’t even have to bother finding a charger!

The bigger, the better

The battery did stand out the most but what caught my eye in an instant was this huge screen staring back at me. For a budget phone, SPARK 6 Air proudly boasts a segment-first gigantic 7" Dot Notch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. This impressive display sports a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1640 HD Resolution makes it a perfect device for watching videos, reading, and browsing. For a digital reader like myself, the 480 nits brightness, which accentuates the brightness in sunlight, is an additional blessing! Despite the big 7” display, it is quite handy and comfortable to hold

But what about the storage?

If you ain’t got the storage, it’s a big problem for me. But TECNO’s SPARK 6 Air, apparently, has got it all. I think they believe in the ‘Big, Bigger, Better’ theory for smartphones, why else will this budget-friendly phone house a 3GB RAM and internal storage of 64 GB which is expandable up to 1 TB with its non-hybrid triple card slot? What’s more is the fact that this new SPARK 6 Air variant, runs on an Helio A25, Octa Core 1.8 GHz processor, providing a smooth and seamless movie watching, video watching, audio listening experience. You can imagine how beautifully was I sold on this amazing device.





What’s next?

This smartphone boasts a Triple Rear AI Camera with 13 MP Primary Sensor for enhanced photography experience. With an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash, it enables me to capture brighter & clearer pictures.

The Bokeh Mode, AI Scene Detection, Slow Motion videos, and AI HDR Mode, altogether amplifies the smartphone photography experience. It also comes loaded with additional features like Document Scan, AI Body Shaping, Beauty Mode and Google lens. If you love selfies, like all of us, the 8 MP AI Selfie Camera with dual front flash captures the perfect selfie in low light.

In this digital age, one feature that trumps all is security. Armed with a fast and secure Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.o, the new SPARK 6 Air, allowed me to keep their data safe and secure. What made it even more special was that the Smart fingerprint sensor also performs functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms. The Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone by preventing the smartphone from getting unlocked with eyes closed.

The all-rounder, best budget phone

TECNO SPARK 6 Air is the knight in shining armour during this pandemic, with its unique audio sharing feature that enables one to connect 2 Bluetooth earphones and 3 Bluetooth Speakers simultaneously. With the price of just Rs 8699 (for 3+64GB), this smartphone brings together all the important features and clears the make or break deal for me.

You can check out the smartphone on Amazon here. So, what are you waiting for?

(Disclaimer: The article is written by the Brand Desk)

Posted By: Talib Khan