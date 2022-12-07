Tecno Pova 4 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G99; Check Price, Specifications Here

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched its all-new Pova 4 in India. This phone will be a new addition after the Tecno Spark 9 Pro which was launched earlier this year by the brand. Notably, Pova 4 is introduced for the gaming audience for the audience who are looking for a versatile phone.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications:

The all-new Tecno Pova 4 will be offered with a 6.82-inch HD+ display along with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a built-in gaming engine encompassed with Panther Game Engine 2.0. The phone has 13 GB of RAM along with memory fusion technology along with 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card. Under the hood, the phone features a 6,000mAh battery with the support of 18W fast charging. The phone can remain on standby for 10 hours after 10 minutes of charging.

Additionally, the device is powered by the Android 12.0-based HiOS 12.0 operating system.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova 4 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter along with the Dual LED flash which can record a video at 1440p on 30fps, and 1080p at 30fps. Adding on to that, the phone will feature an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Pova 4 Price In India:

The all-new addition under the Techno portfolio, Pova 4 will be offered at a price of Rs 11,999. The phone will go on sale from December 13, 2022, on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The phone will be available in three colours- Magma Orange, Cryolite Blue, and Uranolith Grey colours.