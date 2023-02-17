Tecno Pop 7 Pro Launched In India At Rs 6,799: Know All About New Entry-Level Smartphone Here

TECNO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has released another entry-level phone, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro, with excellent specifications when compared to other phones in the sector. The smartphone is designed in a terraced square shape 2.0 with crisp lines and updated materials.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Specifications:

The all-new Tecno Pop 7 Pro gets a 6.56-inch Dot Notch IPS HD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Under the hood, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro sports a decent Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12 nm processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU and up to 3GB RAM and a storage of 64 GB which is expandable up to 256GB. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10 W charging support and would run on the HiOS 11.0 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone gets a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C with an in-built FM Radio.

Speaking of the optics, the smartphone gets a 12 MP primary shooter along with Dual LED Flash and a secondary AI camera that can record 1080p at 30 fps. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 5 MP front camera.

"With the expansion of high-speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption patterns, there exists a significant need for high-quality smartphones in the sub-8K market," stated Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile. "With the launch of the TECNO POP 7 Pro, we are certain that we will satisfy our users' concerns about larger RAM, dependable batteries, and rapid charging, particularly in Tier 3 cities and towns. The new smartphone includes 6GB Memory and a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charging. All of this is backed up with a 12MP camera and a bigger display for a more immersive watching experience," he added.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Price:

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro starts at a price of Rs. 6,799 for the base trim of 2GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model starts at Rs. 7,299. The smartphone will come with two colour options- Endless Black and Uyuni Blue and will be available on Amazon starting from February 22.