Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Debuts In India: All You Need To Know About New Flagship Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has introduced yet another premium smartphone under its flagship series, Phantom X2 Pro. Interestingly, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, a premium smartphone, has been introduced for under Rs 50,00 and features a retractable portrait lens camera for amazing close-up shots.

Additionally, the highlights also suggest that the new flagship is pretty much on the sleeker and lighter side, which makes the phone handier to hold.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications:

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Victus.

Under the hood, the phone sports a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and Hyper Engine 5.0 for better performance inside out. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with extended RAM support and runs on HiOS 12.0 skin based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5160mAH battery with 45W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 primary sensor along with the 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens. With this, the company claims that the phone is capable of producing better closeup and in-depth shots. On the other hand, the phone features a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Price In India:

The Phantom X2 Pro is the most expensive phone under Tecno’s portfolio and is priced at Rs 49,999 for the standard 12GB RAM and 256GB trim. The phone is available in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour shades and is available on Amazon and other retail stores for pre-booking. Notably, the phone will be available for purchase from January 24.