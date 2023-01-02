Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launched In India, Know All About The Company's Costliest Smartphone Here

The underrated Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno Mobile has launched its flagship phone in India named Tecno Phantom X2 5G paired with a MediaTek's flagship Dimensity chipset and a primary camera lens with Optical Image Stablisation.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Specifications:

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Furthermore, the company has provided MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC, as well as a massive 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone will run the HiOS 12.0 skin on the Android 12 OS. The device also has a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For added security, the phone has a vapour chamber cooling system, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the connectivity options, the phone has 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

In terms of optics, the phone sports a triple camera including a 64 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, 13 MP secondary lens and 2 MP lens. For selfies and video calls, the company has provided a 32 MP.

Tecno Phantom X2 Price In India:

The Phantom X2 from Chinese smartphone maker Tecno is available in India for Rs 39,999. The phone entered the Indian market today after being released on the global market in early December.

The phone will be sold starting on January 9th and comes in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colours. When the phone launches in India, the first 100 pre-booking orders on Amazon and the first 200 in retail stores will receive a free Phantom X3. However, buyers can pre-book the phones with 6-month no-cost EMI, and will be awarded a 12-month Amazon Prime membership.