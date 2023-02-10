Tech Layoffs 2023: Over 1 Lakh Employees Fired This Year; List Of Companies That Announced Job Cuts

THERE ARE many companies that have announced massive layoffs due to the ongoing economic conditions all over the world. Big tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Dell, Amazon, IBM, Zoom, and Yahoo have fired a massive chunk of their workforce as a part of restructuring the company as per the post-pandemic situation.

According to the latest report on the layoffs. fyi, around 332 tech companies have laid off around 1,00,746 employees in 2023. In a recent announcement, reputed companies with trillion-dollar valuations like Google and Microsoft have fired a massive 12,000 employees and 10,000 employees from their offices globally. Not only limited to these, but Amazon has also announced that it would be firing 8,000 employees.

Additionally, Salesforce, an American cloud-based company has also sacked 8,000 employees. With this, the popular IT giant Dell has also announced the layoff of 6,650 employees recently.

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), an American multinational company, has let go of 3,900 employees followed by the popular video calling platform Zoom which has let go of 1,300 employees. Additionally, Coinbase has let go of 950 employees. There are plenty of companies that have let go of plenty of employees due to the current macroeconomic conditions.

Furthermore, Yahoo also announced a massive layoff of 1,600 employees and which accounts for over 20 percent of its overall staff in the name of restructuring the organisation. The report further states that Yahoo would be laying off 20 percent of its staff within the next six months.

GitHub, a popular internet hosting platform has also laid off about 10 percent of the total employees. Interestingly, it is owned by the tech giant Microsoft.

Here is the list of tech companies that laid off employees in 2023:

1. Microsoft Layoffs — 10,000 employees (5% of the workforce)

2. Amazon Layoffs — 8,000 (3% of the workforce)

3. Salesforce Layoffs — 8,000 (10% of the workforce)

4. Dell Layoffs — 6,650 (5% of the workforce)

5. IBM Layoffs — 3,900 (2% of the workforce)

6. SAP Layoffs — 3,000 (3% of the workforce)

7. Zoom Layoffs — 1,300 (15% of the workforce)

8. Coinbase Layoffs — 950 (20% of the workforce)

9. Yahoo Layoffs — 1,600 (20% of the workforce)

10. GitHub Layoffs — 300 (10% of the workforce).