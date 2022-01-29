New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tata Sky is now Tata Play. This transition is seen as an attempt to combine television with the OTT. Tata Play also revised its monthly plans to include OTT services along with television channels. The Binge Combo Plans now offer Netflix as well as part of its Tata Play Binge service. The other OTT platforms clubbed include Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay and Epic On.

Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play Limited said: “Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband. We believe it is time for a brand identity that resonates beyond our DTH business. I thank Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company for backing this business, which over the years has expanded to 23 million households and made our content distribution platform a formidable player in the market. I firmly believe that it’s one thing to own content, quite another to make it accessible. Distribution is what makes content easily discoverable for the masses, consumed, and talked about. Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe. The name Tata Play thus signifies our expanded range of product and services. The new identity is an outcome of our desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families.”

The content can be viewed through the Tata Binge mobile app (available on both iOS and Android) or the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box. The service also supports Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Play Edition.

The Binge Combo plans are rolled out as monthly recharges by Tata Play, similar to your phone’s prepaid recharge plans.

Tata Play Binge Combo plans

The binge combo plans start from Rs 849 per month. The plan has been named ‘Hindi Family TV HD Binge

Netflix Basic Combo’ in Rs 849. This includes 12 entertainment apps including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay, and Epic On in 1 device in 480p resolution.

‘Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo’ pack comes in Rs 1109 includes all 12 entertainment apps in 2 devices in 1080p resolution.

‘Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo’ pack comes in Rs 1249 includes all 12 entertainment apps in 4 devices in 4K resolution.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma