Tata Binge Now Available For All Smartphone Users, Plans Starting At Rs.59 | Details

Tata Play’s all-new OTT aggregator app which is named ‘Tata Play Binge’ is now available for all smartphone users including users who are not even subscribed to any DTH services. The Tata Play Binge is a content aggregator that will provide over 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming.

With the aim to revolutionise content consumption and keep the other platforms in mind which includes- Amazon and Netflix, which start at Rs 179 and Rs 149 respectively, Tata Play has launched Play Binge plans starting at Rs 59 per month.

The plan will let the subscriber access some premium content which includes popular national, international, and regional apps depending on the plans opted for. As per the company, the platform will have the inclusion of 25 apps out of which eight are confirmed and will be seen in the coming months.

The Tata Play Binge features content in 12 languages from popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SonyLIV, MX Player, hochoi, Namma flix, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama is equipped with Play, ShemarooMe, EPICON, DocuBay, Curiosity Stream. Future integrations include Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Travelxp, Shorts TV, Reeldrama, Manorama Max, Tarang Plus, Koode, and more.

A Netflix Combo plan is also available for Tata Play DTH subscribers. It can give you access to binge on Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

“Content and games from over 17 OTT providers are now available to all subscribers and can be accessed through a unified interface using one subscription package starting at INR 59 per month. Tata Play Binge makes entertainment easy for consumers while increasing the subscription footprint of our OTT partners.”

Notably, Tata Play Binge follows a freemium business model as the app is accessible to all people. People can browse the free content across all the platforms. To watch the premium content, the users will have to opt for a subscription which will start from Rs 59 per month, wherein two devices can consume content on a single subscription.