'Suppressing Innovations': Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk To Slam Apple's Commission Policy

The CEO of the audio streaming platform Spotify has joined Elon Musk to criticise Apple on Twitter. In a series of tweets CEO, Daniel Ek blamed Apple saying the business gives every sort of advantage to itself and at the same time suppresses innovation and hurts the sentiments of the consumers.

Taking to Twitter, Daniel said, “ So how much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice? There’s been a lot of talks. Talk is helpful but we need action”.

Four years ago, we filed a complaint detailing @Apple’s anticompetitive practices. Some context. https://t.co/IljYEaCydc — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) November 30, 2022

So how much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice? There’s been a lot of talk. Talk is helpful but we need action. @CommerceGov @EU_Commission @vestager — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) November 30, 2022

This came after the new Twitter chief criticised Apple for almost stopping its advertising on Twitter. Later in a tweet, he pinpointed Apple that it charges a 30% tax for every App purchase which the Spotify CEO retweeted. Not only this, Musk later shared a meme that suggests that he would rather opt for war than pay Apple’s 30% tax.

According to reports, the rollout of Twitter Blue which was likely to come back with enhanced features has been halted by Elon Musk in order to avoid Apple's 30% tax.

However, the tech giant Apple has not responded to the controversy through any medium as of now. Earlier this week, it stated that the commissions it receives support the funding of app reviews to make sure consumers are not exposed to fraud, pornography, or privacy invasion.