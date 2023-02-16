Sundar Pichai Asks Google Employees To Spend More Time On Bard ‘To Make It Worthy Competition Of ChatGPT’

Amid the falling stocks of Google following the errors that came to the light after the launch of its AI-powered chatbot Bard, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has directed the workforce to devote time to make it a worthy competition to Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Bard delivered inaccurate results to a query referring to the James Webb Space Telescope during early demo trials. Plus, the company faced opposition from its own employees on the half-baked launch of Bard who called the launch “rushed and botched”.

According to a report by CNBC, Sundar Pichai directed employees to test the chatbot and spend two to four hours of their time on Bard to improve its tech.

He reminded staffers that Google has not always been the first to release a product, but that hasn't hampered its ability to win.

Referring to Bard's launch as an "uncomfortably exciting" moment, Pichai in his company-wide mail to employees wrote “Pressure test Bard and make the product better."

This is the latest effort to iron out the problems that got highlighted since the first week of launch. Once the weakness came to light, Google's stocks plunged worrying the stakeholders.

The tech giant wishes to polish its AI service at the earliest due to the stiff competition from Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

Pichai also referred to Google’s dominant position in the search engine market despite the fact they are not the first to introduce these technologies.

“Some of our most successful products were not first to market. They gained momentum because they solved important user needs and were built on deep technical insights,” Pichai wrote in the email.

Google stated LaMDA (the tech supporting Bard's DNA) will be bundled with the search engine and help retrieve conversational output based on web activity. Meanwhile, the search results will also be displayed in the traditional format.

The California-based giant lost $100 billion in the market after the promotional video was reported to deliver incorrect information.