Starship Launch 'Highly Likely' In March, Says Elon Musk; Here's Why The Take-Off Was Delayed

ELON Musk’s owned SpaceX’s Starship, which is being made of fully reusable components, can make its orbital launch as soon as next month. This came after the CEO Musk took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement.

Notably, the Starship prototype with a weight of over 1 lakh kgs was shown over a year and a half ago. The Starship would travel to the moon's orbit and possibly land on the surface for research purposes.

Elon Musk, who seems to be busy with his Twitter and Tesla business, has shared the information about the expected launch date saying, " We have a real shot at late February. A launch attempt in March appears to be highly likely."

SpaceX launched a number of high-altitude missions in 2020 and 2021 that involved a three-engine spacecraft travelling to the stratosphere and returning after several failed landing attempts (except for the final one). The last successful launch was on May 5, 2021.

Following that, the company announced that it would soon begin production of Raptor engines with the initial testing of Super Heavy Booster prototypes, as well as the preparation of Starship.

What’s The Plan For Starship:

SpaceX has been preparing to use Super Heavy for launches from the company's dedicated Starbase facility in Texas. Following separation, a part of the Starship will make its way back to the planet on a platform that is ready in the Gulf of Mexico, while the other part of the Starship vehicle will make a quick trip into orbit before making a splashdown touchdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

Why Was The Launch Of Starship Delayed?

The SpaceX heavy Starship has been repeatedly delayed due to the process of obtaining a launch permit from the Federal Aviation Administration. According to a report, SpaceX's application first went through the environmental review process, which took months to approve, and it was then delayed due to several launch modifications.

What’s The Update Now?

According to a CNET story, the business is currently making improvements while continuously producing and testing Raptor engines and getting Super Heavy ready for its initial flight. However, the corporation has finally obtained the FAA's permission for the launch.

Notably, Musk has stated that the launch is very certainly going to occur in March, making it an interesting issue to observe.