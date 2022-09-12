SPPL To Sell Over 1 Million TV Units With A Revenue Of Over 1000 Cr In India: CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Kodak, as a brand, has one of the best recall values in the world. After wading through a challenging COVID-19 period, Kodak will be focusing on three main areas for its expansion over the next few quarters. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and Director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd., says the company is planning to increase its capacity by moving to a new manufacturing set up. Marwah adds that the company is also aiming to take the brand across borders.

Konark Tyagi caught up with Avneet Singh Marwah in an exclusive chat for Jagran English. Below are the excerpts:

1. How has the year been so far? Tell us a little about the market insights, the television and tech industry as a whole.

The industry is on a growth trajectory after a very challenging period in the last two years. We have seen it all-price hikes, raw material shortages, war. While in 2020 we at least had a release of the pent-up demand by consumers at the end of the year, the year 2021 was a lull for many sectors as the virus hit us harder than ever where much of people’s savings and disposable incomes were lost and diverted towards healthcare. However now, customers and companies both seem to be more prepared in case another wave comes. Brands are well stocked. This festive season we will see the best prices being offered by brands across segments. It is the first year since 2019 that the customer will be not restricted in any way.

As the pandemic brought people back to larger screens to view content on. Consumers are now exploring new technologies and even a second TV for their homes. The 32-inch SMART is well on its way to becoming a high-selling option, QLEDs and 4K TVs in larger screens are not far behind. Consumers are looking to upgrade their sets with better equipped and larger-sized TVs as per our estimates and market intelligence.

2. The tech industry has been facing major production delays because of the global semiconductor shortage, how have you managed to tackle that?

During the pandemic all of the supply chains went hay-wire as for a bit there, demand increased for semiconductors, and with restricted manpower and logistical delays, manufacturers were limited in their capacity to supply. With the world opening up there was also a lot of pent up demand from various industries that also hiked demand for the same. In 2022 also we have seen major global changes take place such as the tension between countries, inflation, increased prices overall in economies, and so on. However with our learnings since covid hit, we have been ensuring for a while now that our minimum stock levels are maintained so that we do not fall short of any products or raw materials. Additionally, we do not see a shortage of semiconductors happening anytime soon as things are more stable now.

3. Recently, the INR to Dollar conversion has also increased, does that lead to an increase in costs for your parts? What has been your solution to it as we are such a price-sensitive market?

Yes, the increase in dollar rates and much fluctuation in between has made it expensive for us to function but this has been balanced out by falling commodity pricing in the last few months. Additionally, in the past two months, we are seeing more stability in prices which is a good sign for the industry and in turn, great news for customers as we will be able to offer great pricing for the festive season.

As a company, we had already taken the decision, regardless of the current improvement in the situation to not hike prices and be the most affordably priced tv in our market.

4. The mass market TV segment in India has seen a lot of aggression and investments from big Tech conglomerates like BBK, Xiaomi in India. How do you manage to compete and grow Y-O-Y in such a landscape?

All the brands mentioned above by you do not own manufacturing set up for their range of TVs in India or internationally too. Our biggest advantage is our ability to be backward integrated. Kodak TVs are built from scratch in India. All of our software testing and sound system engineering is also done here. We are constantly working on enhancing our UX / UI and are one of the few players to have the official google android license.

Kodak has created this ecosystem for itself with regard to manufacturing that allows us to delve deeper into product and software development and hence our frequent upgrades and launches.

5. How has your association with Google turned out to be since you were amongst the first OEM's to have Google Certifications?

Google as a successful brand in itself is always on the lookout to work with similarly placed brands, those with a passion to excel and give the market something new that enhances customer experiences. They saw the competition that Kodak as a brand has given to longstanding players in the market and that too in a very short period of time and hence our work alongside Google. They have been nothing short of supportive in areas more than one. Our integration with them has enhanced our tech capacity in a big way which has improved our position in the market and made us more desirable as a consumer brand in front of Chinese and Korean brands that crowd the market today.

6. What are the future expansion plans for Kodak in the premium segment?

Kodak will be focusing on three main areas for its expansion over the next few quarters. The first one is increasing our capacity by moving to a new manufacturing set up. We are also aiming to take the brand across the borders and be able to export our quality and tech-enabled TVs. We have 30 years plus of experience in building TVs wherein we started by first making TV moldings before expanding the way we have today. Today we have grown by miles and are able to do more with our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility right from building TV sets to doing sound testing for the same and so on. We do feel that there is a great scope for us and hence our idea to make the Kodal-SPPL brand international. We are also well capacitated to do much of our software testing in our setup itself.

Our aim is to create a high-end manufacturing setup that outputs great TVs for a big market. We also take pride in the way we have been able to build our after-sales network so swiftly and with a reduced SLA of less than 12 hours in tier 1 cities. This is something that we are trying to replicate for our tier 2, 3 markets as well. Our biggest expansion plans also include our plans for the QLED segment. This category is set to see aggressive growth overall and with some new releases by us is set to disrupt the industry. We will be the first to introduce the technology that is soon to come. We are here to ensure that with kodak one gets a quality QLED TV but at the price of a 4K. We invest heavily into upgrading our models with the latest tech available and will be integrating Dolby Vision. Dolby MS 12, MS11 into our new units.

7. What are your projections for next FY numbers and revenues, plans to shift into a bigger plan?

We are projecting a sale of more than 1 million units for the next FY and are looking to close a revenue of over 1000 cr in the domestic market. The next year also includes plans of our brand going international and we are already in talks with many other brand licensees from the respective countries and hence these numbers, as mentioned above, will grow further.