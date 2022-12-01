Spotify Wrapped 2022: Check How To Find Your Favourite Songs, Artists And Music Duration Of Whole Year

Just like the previous year, the audio streaming platform Spotify has released its Spotify Wrap 2022. With the Spotify Wrap, a user gets a full-year recap of the songs he/she listened to, favourite songs, artists, and music duration. But this year, the platform has introduced more features like suggesting other singers depending on the music taste of the user.

It became popular when the users started sharing their personal Spotify wraps on different social media platforms while making an opinion on it. From sharing the music durations to sharing their favourite singers, Spotify has been engaging its audience using these tricks for a while now.

If you are a Spotify user and want to get this year’s wrap, here’s how you can get it:

1. Make sure you have an updated version of the Spotify app. For this, visit the play store, type Spotify, and tap on the first icon. Check if any update is available, if not you already have an updated version.

2. Now open the Spotify app and make sure you have logged into your account.

3. After this, the first screen that will be displayed will be about the Spotify warp. Tap on the Jump In button and you will be taken to your personalised wrap of the year.

After you open the Spotify Wrapped, you would see multiple cards including favourite musicians, songs, playlists, and more which can all be shared on social media sites like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Adding on to that, the fans will get to listen to personalised messages from over 40,000 artists, including Indian artists, via Spotify Wrapped.