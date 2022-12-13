Spotify Launches New Premium Mini Plan For Rs 2; Here's How To Avail The Offer

AHEAD of the onset of the festival season, Spotify in a bid to attract more Indian customers has announced a new rewards programme for Premium Mini subscribers in the country. This plan by the music streaming platform will allow the users to access the premium service for simply ₹2 for a week rather than the original rate of ₹25.

Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify took to Twitter to inform us about the feature. He tweeted, “After months of development and testing, today at Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program. Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plan Premium Mini. Check it out and let me know whatcha think!“

Who is Eligible to avail of the Spotify offer?

Customers using the Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days will be eligible to take advantage of the programme. After this, the platform will provide a new rewards button with three sections titled Challenge, Rewards and Help.

Let us tell you that the program has been designed in such a way users that can seek any help from the platform. Also, the current plan will only be limited to the mobile and tablet version of Spotify.

What Are The Benefits of the Spotify Mini Program?

By availing of this program, users can get an ad-free music experience, and they can download their choice of songs to their devices with a limit of 30 songs on a single device.

Meanwhile, the music streaming app has also introduced a button-oriented voice isolation feature for podcast creators in its Anchor app. Dubbed ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’, the feature will help podcast creators to record in an environment full of noise with clear audio and without expensive audio equipment.

The feature will be activated by a single button in the Anchor app. It eliminates background noise and it will bring the users’ voice to the forefront, Spotify said in a blog post.