Spotify Introduces New 'Festive Hub'; Android Users Can Now Connect With Their Favourite Artists | Details

Spotify released a new festive hub with many new features in India. These all new features would help the users connect to their favourite music/ artist along with some personalised clips and playlist. It also includes different playlists for a specific vibe, for example- devotional or celebration.

To mark the occasion, Spotify is offering two new playlists. Titled as ‘Daily Diwali’, the segment features a daily updated mix of celebratory songs. The other one is 'Your Diwali 2022' which is 'made just for you' and will be constant throughout the festive season.

Spotify's Blend feature, announced last year, also plays a role, allowing you to share playlists not only with friends, but also with artists like A.R. Rahman and B Praak in the form of video content or blend. Spotify's new Diwali Hub will soon be rolling out to its iOS users as well. Currently it is available for Android users only.

“Spotify's new in-app Diwali experience goes beyond music. It also connects listeners through trending playlists and with their favourite artists through video content and blends,” said Rahul Balyan, Head of Indian Music at Spotify.

Spotify's new Diwali hub greets users with special greetings from popular music artists via Instagram Story-like panels. The cast includes Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur, B. Praak, Darshan Raval, Devi Sri Prasad, G.V. Prakash and Karan Aujla. All welcome videos are designed to be shareable, but the transfer link appears to be broken at the time of writing.