SpaceX Funds NASA To Study Ways To Increase The Orbital Altitude Of Hubble Telescope

SpaceX funds NASA to study the ways which can be used to increase the orbital altitude of the Hubble Space Telescope. Doing this would increase its useful life, agency officials announced on Thursday.

SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, will fully fund this six-month study, NASA's science chief Thomas Zurbuchen told reporters during a short-notice press conference.

"A few months ago, SpaceX approached NASA with the idea of a study on how a commercial crew could help propel our Hubble spacecraft to a higher orbit to extend the observation period."

The Hubble Space Telescope has been an asset to astronomers around the world since its launch in 1990. It delivered dramatic stellar imagery which led to important discoveries which includes the age of the universe and the moons of Pluto.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that they will assign a dedicated team to collect the data that will help determine if it is possible to rendezvous, dock, and move the telescope into a more stable orbit.

It is important to notice that the Hubble telescope was serviced many times in the early 2000s as a part of the U.S. shuttle program. However, that program retired in 2011 and the astronomers could not find an alternative to that.

The study will look at in case SpaceX's Dragon capsule needs to be modified to dock and lift the telescope's orbit, and if astronauts need to board for a potential mission or not.

"At this point, everything is on the table," said Jessica Jensen, VP, SpaceX in a press call.