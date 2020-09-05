In a blog post, the Google said that Google Duo – has been around for almost five years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max – will soon come to Android TV in beta which will directly allow the users to initiate video calls from TV via Google Duo.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The year 2020 has been one of the toughest for mankind as it was forced to stay inside their houses because of the coronavirus pandemic. From office to interacting with families and friends, everything came to a standstill and humanity was forced to virtually interact with others.

From organising meetings to saying hello to your friends and family, video calling became an indispensable tool. So as the whole world virtually interacts with each other, tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV.

In a blog post, the Google said that Google Duo – has been around for almost five years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Google's smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max – will soon come to Android TV in beta which will directly allow the users to initiate video calls from TV via Google Duo.

"In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks," Google said in a blog post, adding that it wants to make video calling better for its users.

"With Google Duo, you can initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV, and if your TV doesn't have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera," the tech giant added.

Here’s what you need to know about Google’s new feature:

According to Google, the new Google Duo feature will allow the users to initiate video calls from their TV screen and it will be coming up in the beta version of the app in the following weeks.

"The big screen isn’t just for work meetings, though: We also want to make video calling your friends and family better," Google said, adding that the new feature will allow the users to use “both one-on-one as well as group video calls for meetings and personal conversations via Google Duo app”.

Google has noted that the users will be able to use this new feature even if they don’t have an in-built camera in their TVs. According to the tech giant, this feature can also be used with a USB camera.

"Whether you’re on mute in a larger meeting and want to concentrate on your task at hand, casting to your TV can help you be more productive and stay focused," the Google noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma